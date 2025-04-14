How six Plateau children, 10 adults regain freedom from kidnappers

No fewer than six children and 10 adults have been rescued by the Nigerian Army from abductors terrorizing residents along the Jos–Mangu highway in Plateau State.

The Army orchestrated the regaining of freedom for the 16 victims after several minutes of clashing with the gunmen to end their activities in the state.

The rescue mission that led to the freedom of the victims began around 9 p.m. when personnel on a forest raid clearing under Operation LAFIYAN JAMA’A discovered a deserted vehicle near Mararaban Kantoma in Mangu Local Government Area, prompting a search of the nearby forest.

However, the troops responded with superior firepower, compelling the assailants to flee and abandon their captives I side the forest in the state.

With the kidnappers fleeing, fearing that they would be killed as a result of the superior firepower of the army, the victims were rescued.

A few of the hostages sustained minor injuries and received prompt medical attention before being taken to a secure location.

The military spokesperson revealed further that soldiers are still tracking the fleeing kidnappers, some of whom are believed to have been wounded in the exchange of gunfire.