How SDG are powering Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda

President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is not only transforming Nigeria’s development landscape but also aligning seamlessly with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). What the world describes as global aspirations, President Tinubu is translating into practical, homegrown realities.

From day one, this administration has pursued an audacious reform agenda rooted in the SDGs’ central promise – to leave no one behind. Through policies that empower people, strengthen institutions, and drive economic revival, the President is laying the foundation for a sustainable, prosperous, and inclusive Nigeria.

Under SDG 1 – No Poverty, millions of Nigerians are being supported through the Renewed Hope Conditional Grant Scheme, the student loan programme, and targeted social interventions that lift families from economic hardship. These are not handouts; they are building blocks for self-reliance.

Through SDG 8 – Decent Work and Economic Growth, the government’s push for industrial revival, job creation, and investment attraction is restoring global confidence in Nigeria. From tech hubs to manufacturing zones, the Tinubu administration is creating an enabling environment where innovation thrives and enterprise flourishes.

The Renewed Hope Infrastructure Drive – spanning the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, modern rail lines, and expanded port facilities – captures SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, powering trade, connecting communities, and boosting productivity nationwide.

On SDG 4 – Quality Education and SDG 7 – Affordable and Clean Energy, the President’s focus on technical and vocational training, coupled with renewed investment in renewable energy, is equipping the youth for the future while lighting up homes and industries across the country.

It bears repeating that what previous administrations treated as slogans, Tinubu has transformed into substance. His development philosophy is deliberate, structured, and visionary – proof that Nigeria can pursue global standards while protecting national interests.

The Lagos APC therefore urges Nigerians to stand firm behind this transformative leadership. Sustainable development does not happen overnight; it requires courage, consistency, and conviction – all of which President Tinubu has demonstrated in abundance.

Those who still fail to see the wisdom in his reforms are either blinded by politics or stuck in the comfort of old failures. The truth remains that Nigeria is finally on the path of genuine, sustainable progress – a path where growth is inclusive, opportunities are real, and the future is bright.

Seye Oladejo is the spokesperson for the Lagos Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC)