How robbers kill Nasarawa varsity student Gudi-Akwanga road

A 300-level student of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi(NSUK), Mustapha Osama, has been killed by gunmen during an attack in Akwanga Local Government Area of the State.

It was learnt that the undergraduate student was killed by gunmen along the Gudi-Akwanga road after leaving school.

On Saturday, The Guild gathered that the tragic incident occurred yesterday at about 8pm.

Osama, who has been laid to rest in Doma on Saturday in accordance with Islamic rites, was said to have been hit by a bullet shot by the gunmen.

A family source who confirmed the incident, said that the deceased was driving when the bullet hit him.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the gunmen stormed the axis to rob Osama and other road users during the hour.

They added that the operation was foiled by the police after responding to a distressed call from residents.

Confirming the tragedy, Nasarawa Police Command spokesperson, DSP Ramhan Nansel, narrated that the shooting occurred seconds before the law enforcement officers arrived the scene.

Reacting to the development, the lawmaker representing Nasarawa South Senatorial District, Mohammed Onawo, has described the deceased as young leader who would be remembered for his exemplary life style.

Onawo disclosed that news of Osama, who is the younger brother to his aide on youth matters, Jacob Osama, death came to him as a rude shock.