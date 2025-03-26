How Rivers herbalist, three others kill twins for rituals

A 43 years old native doctor, Kingsley Opurum, and three others , have been arrested for killing of 7 years old twins, Chizaram Onuche and Chidinma Onuche, for rituals in Etche community, in Rivers state.

The arrests, carried out by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Rivers Police Command, revealed gruesome evidence, including a bottle filled with the victims’ blood.

As gathered, one of the suspects, 27 years old Aniekan Uko from Akwa Ibom, confessed to luring the children to an uncompleted building, drugging them with a sedative drink known as Black Bullet, and slaughtering them to collect their blood under Opurum’s guidance.

During the interrogation of the suspects by the police, Uko admitted he turned to ritual killing after observing Opurum perform similar acts for clients seeking wealth, with the native doctor instructing him to supply fresh human remains and blood.

Also arrested were Uko’s 19 years old girlfriend, Luis Uwelemele from Cross River, and 47 years old Friday Silas from Plateau State, who allegedly permitted the killings at his property.

According to a press release from SP Grace Iringe-Koko, Police Public Relations Officer, on Wednesday, the arrests followed a report transferred from the Special Area Division.

Iringe-Koko stated that police recovered a kitchen knife, an empty Black Bullet can, a spoon used to scoop the victims’ blood, and the blood-filled bottle from scenes of the crime which unfolded across Rukpokwu, Eneka, and Aluu areas.

She said, “The Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, assures the public that justice will be served, and all perpetrators of this heinous crime will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Iringe-Koko appealed to residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to safeguard the community, noting that investogations are ongoing.