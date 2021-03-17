How Police rescued abandoned day-old baby in Lagos

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has narrated how operatives of the state Command rescued a day-old baby abandoned by the roadside in Lagos.

As stated, the baby was found by a good Lagosian at Oladejo Street, Oko Oba Lagos on Monday at 10:20 pm alone with no adult in sight.

Odumosu said that upon locating the child, the good samaritan informed the police operatives attached to Abattoir Division of the command who quickly raced to the scene and picked up the baby.

Through a statement on Wednesday by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, the police boss noted that after the baby was picked up, the police operatives presented the child for necessary medical attention.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu today 16th March, 2021 received the baby in his Ikeja office and has ordered the Gender Unit of the command to hand over the baby to the Child Protection Unit of the Ministry of Youth and Social Development of Lagos State. The unit is presently having custody of the rescued baby,” the statement said.

The police commissioner, however, expressed his intention to discuss with the Ministry of Youth and Social Development on processes of adopting the abandoned baby boy.

Furthermore, Odumosu urged women, especially young ladies, to desist from what he described as a “callous act which must be unequivocally condemned by all and sundry in the state and Nigeria at large.”