How police rescue epileptic boy under two years confinement in Kebbi

Fortune has smiled on an 11-year-old boy, Jibril Aliyu, placed under confinement in Badariya Community in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State after he was rescued by Nigerian Police from his captives.

Jibril was discovered to have been in the confinement for over two years where he was chained in an animal stall and had to survive by eating remnants of the animals’ food, including his own faces sometimes to survive.

It was gathered that the victim was placed under confinement by his father and the three stepmothers after becoming an epileptic patient and to allegedly prevent him from spreading the ailment.

He was reported to have been suffering from the disease before the loss of his mother which allegedly led to his stepmother’s maltreatment and afterward denied him proper care.

A resident, Manir Jega, stated that the rescued victim could not relate like human anymore and that his actions were now tailored towards the animals he had spent over 24 months with.

Aside from spending the time with animals, the 11 years old boy was said to have been subjected to nefarious and monstrous treatment by members of his family that presumed that he was cursed.

The victim’s step-elder brother, Bilal Aliyu, meanwhile, denied the allegation, stating that the boy was temporarily chained for fear of being missing from the house because he is epileptic from the birth.

“My stepbrother was epileptic right from when he was born, but periodically recovers from his ailment upon which was the reason he was sent to school and until his situations got worsen was in primary school two.

“After my father got separated from his mother (the boy), his mother had taken him to her patents village with the view to staying with her, and it was when his ailment bounced back that our father took him back as his mother eventually died.

“I can tell you, our father went to a great length to ensure that my brother got the best treatment he deserved as it took him to the extent of selling out his house and car in the course of the treatment, and unfortunately to no avail.’’ He added.

Aliyu claimed that the boy was only chained in the day time and taken to his room in the evening, and the event hasn’t lasted for a year.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kebbi Command, Nafi’u Abubakar, in an interview with newsmen confirmed arrest of the boy’s father and stepmothers, saying, our men have arrested a father to an 11-year-old, Jibrin Aliyu, and three wives for allegedly chaining the boy for over two years.

”The suspects were arraigned on Sunday in Badariya area of Birnin Kebbi Local Government and the boy is at Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital even as the investigation is still ongoing so as to unravel the circumstances behind chaining the boy in animal stall for that period.”