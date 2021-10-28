How Police rescue abducted Dutch gas director in Imo

A Director of Dutch Global Gas Station and his friend have regained freedom from his abductors following the intervention of the Nigerian Police in Imo State.

As gathered, the two victims were kidnapped by a five-man gang along Akwakuma Road in Owerri, the state capital, after trailing their Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) with number plate KSF 55 CZ to the axis of the road.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the kidnappers waylaid their vehicles around Akwakuma and shot sporadically in the air to scare residents away and to have an easy operation within the axis before dragging the victims out of their vehicle and pushing them into their SUV.

The Guild gathered that after they zoomed off from the scene, the Nigerian Police was alerted and they swung into action to ensure that the two victims regain freedom from their abductors.

On the law enforcement agency’s intervention, Imo Police Command spokesman, Micheal Abattam, through a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, said that the victim was rescued yesterday.

Abattam said that the two victims were rescued by the law enforcement agency personnel unhurt and that the abductees have since been reunited with their families.

The statement reads in part: “Immediately, the command’s tactical teams on patrol within the axis were alerted, they speed to the area giving the hoodlums a hot chase. Joined by other tactical teams, the kidnappers on sighting their numbers and the pressure mounted felt threatened hence, they abandoned their vehicle with the victims and fleed into hiding. The victims were rescued unhurt and have since been reunited with their families.

“The victim’s G-Wagon jeep was later recovered at the scene with three expended cartridges. While efforts are on top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Rabiu Hussaini, while commending the officers and men for their gallantry, thanked Imolites for their cooperation and supports, urging them to continue to assist the police with credible information and report any suspicious person or activities seen within their neighbourhoods to the nearest police station or call the Police command emergency numbers 08034773600 or 08098880197 in time of distress”.

