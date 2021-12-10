How Police officer become Senior Advocate of Nigeria

The Nigeria Police (NPF) has shared the unrelenting sacrifice, experience and determination that led to the becoming of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) by one of its officer, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Simon Lough.

The force explained that Lough was among the 72 legal practitioners who were recently elevated to the rank of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) and swore in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, on Wednesday.

His elevation of Lough who is the force’s Head of Chamber, the police said, was on the heels of his outstanding contribution to the development of law in Nigeria, in addition to his enviable feats in the legal profession.

Highlighting his achievements before his elevation to the rank of SAN through a statement, the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, said that being the Head of Chambers, Legal Section of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the ACP was found worthy and approved for the rank by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC).

According to him, notable amongst his contributions and achievements is his record of securing over one hundred convictions of cases of armed robbery, murder, rape, financial crimes, amongst others.

“He also successfully defended several high-profile cases and got thirty-three (33) judgments at the Court of Appeal and seven (7) at the Supreme Court of Nigeria. These achievements have earned him several commendations and awards within and outside Nigeria,” the statement said.

Continuing, Mba said, “Lough, a Police prosecutor par excellence, was appointed as a cadet officer (ASP) into the service of the Nigeria Police Force in the year 2000. Twenty-one (21) years down the line in Public Service, ACP Lough has served in various departments of the Force including the legal section and held national positions on implementing legal policies for the country.”

Also reacting to the feat, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, while congratulating the legal luminary and cop on his investiture to the prestigious rank of SAN, noted that the achievement was a testament to his exemplary hard work, dedication, tenacity and affirmation to the age-long maxim that ‘hard work truly pays’.

The IGP further charged the officer to consider the accomplishment as a platform that should propel him towards the fulfilment of other lofty goals and more professional services to the NPF in particular and the Nation in general.

