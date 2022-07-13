How Police arrests 28yrs old fleeing Kuje prison inmate in Ogun

The Ogun Police Command has arrested one of the Kuje Correctional Center inmates in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja after fleeing to the state, following terrorist attacks on the facility.

The fleeing inmate, Yakubu AbdulMumuni, was recaptured by the police around Ota axis in Ado Odo-Ota Local Government Area of the state.

Arrest of the 28-year-old inmate, who was among the over 600 freed by terrorists, was said to have been made after the operatives of the command attached to the Ota Divisional Headquarters received a tip-off from residents of the state.

Confirming the inmate’s arrest, the Command Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed that AbdulMumuni was apprehended before fleeing the community for another location in the state.

According to him, the Divisional Police Office (DPO) of Ota division, SP Saleh Dahiru, after receiving the hint, quickly mobilised his men and moved to the area where the convict was apprehended.

“He confessed to the Police that he escaped from Kuje Correctional Center on the 5th of July 2022, when the Center was attacked by bandits. He stated further that he was convicted by Kogi state High Court for offence of Conspiracy and culpable Homicide and sent to Kuje Correctional Center.”

Oyeyemi quoted the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole had ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to facilitate the transfer of the convict to Correctional Center with immediate effect.

