How Police arrest six kidnappers, rescue victim in Delta

A six-man gang responsible for the kidnap of personalities in Delta State have been apprehended by the Nigerian Police after the abduction of a woman, identified as Cornelia Oluebube.

It was gathered that operatives of the command while trailing the suspected kidnappers also rescued abducted victims from where she was kept by the abductors.

As stated, the suspects identified as, Willine Ebefal from Ogbokuno in Delta State, 31-year-old Terry Mes from Aguleri, 20-year-old Obasanjo Kimakia aged 20 from Burutu LGA, 21-year-old Augustine Irishaye, and 16-year-old female, Jennifer Awolowo were arrested around Tebegbe waterside after the agency received a distress call.

Confirming the development, the state’s Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Mike Abattam, in an interview with newsmen yesterday, said the tactical team of the command acted on a tip-off and stormed the hideout of the kidnappers where they were all arrested and the victim was rescued.

Abattam said the arrest of the suspects and the rescue of the victim were parts of the commitment of the command to making the state safe.

He said, “On July 3, 2021, around 4.30 am, one Cornelia Oluebube, of Amakohia in the Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State, was kidnapped by unknown gunmen and taken to an unknown destination. The Imo State command’s tactical teams, on receipt of the report, swung into action.

“On interrogation, the three suspects volunteered useful information which enabled the command to make other arrests.

“While the tactical team was escorting the suspects outside their hideout, one of them, Terry Mez, took to his heels and was shot on the leg to prevent him from escaping from lawful custody.

“On arrival to the command, the escaping suspect was taken to the Nigeria Police Hospital Amakohia in Owerri-north, while the victim was reunited with her parents unhurt,” he said.

