How Police arrest eight attackers of Tinubu’s convoy in Lagos

The Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos has arrested no fewer than eight youths in connection with the attack on the convoy of the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, during a visit to the Palace of Oba of Lagos, Riliwanu Akiolu.

As gathered, the eight suspected attackers arrested by the Command overseeing Lagos and Ogun, were said to be members of different confraternities operating within the state.

One of the suspects, who identified himself as Ramon Aniseoju, said that they were recruited to disrupt the movement of the convoy and not to allow it to get to its final destination in the state.

According to him, we were paid to prevent those on the presidential candidate’s convoy from getting to the palace of the Oba of Lagos and to disperse them.

Parading the suspects before journalists on Saturday, the Zonal Public Relations Officer, SP Hauwa Idris-Adamu, disclosed that the zone had hours after the attacks embarked on a manhunt for the perpetrators and sponsors.

According to her, ” The suspects are cultists. They belong to Aiye, Eiye, Oju Akpaco, and Esuru boys’ confraternities. They have mentioned the name of the sponsor of the attack, who is at large. Investigations are still ongoing and we will get back to the press as soon as we have the principal suspect in our net”.

Tinubu, who returned to Lagos barely one month ago, after emerging as his party’s flag bearer in the presidential primaries that took place at the Eagles Square, Abuja, had visited the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu same day.

However, on his way out, some armed hoodlums attacked his convoy, shattering the windows of the press corps bus with stones and machetes and injured some journalists in the process.

Aside from that, the Zone’s Monitoring Unit has arrested seven suspected members of a syndicate that broke into Jus Partners Cosmopolitan Limited, a telecommunication company in Yaba area of Lagos, on June 20, 2022.

She explained that the suspects, who scaled the fence, tied the private guards on duty and carted away 16 drums of 96 Core Starlite Optic cables, estimated at N80 million.

Explaining how the suspects were arrested in different areas of the State, the Zonal Public Relations Officer, said, when the information reached the AIG, Bode Adeleke, he directed the zone’s monitoring unit headed by CSP Uba Adams to uncover the cabal.

The Unit, as gathered, swung into action and deployed its technical and Intelligence-based investigation, to ascertain the perpetrators of the act in Lagos.

A team of covert detectives reportedly accompanied the complainant to Alaba International market. It directed the company’s representative who pretended to be a customer, to identify the stolen cable from the section of cable stores.

It was learnt that the cables were discovered in one of the shops in the market after a member of the police team had disguised as a buyer of the cable and discovered that the cable he was about to pay for was the stolen items.

Police sources hinted that “Photographs of the exact cable were shown and to show commitment, the company was directed to make a down payment of N500,000 before the company’s representative could be taken to the warehouse, where he could get the needed quantity.

A deal that struck and money was remitted into the account of one Felix Onyema, who turned out to be the principal suspect. The cables were traced to Onyema’s residence at Sibiri area of the State. But he has gone into hiding.

SP Idris-Adamu gave the identities of the culprits as Sunday Alagbogu, 47; Celestine Nnailo, 40; Obinna Jonathan; Onyedika Vincent, 22; Sylvester Nwajagu, 47; Obinna Onu, 39 and 32-year-old Blessing Onyema , wife of the principal suspect, Felix Onyema, who is currently at large.

