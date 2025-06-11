How Oshiomhole disrupt Lagos airport operations after missing flight

Many passengers traveling to Abuja were left speechless after watching an Edo State former governor and one of the incumbent senators representing the state, Adams Oshiomhole, allegedly disrupt activities at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 1 in Lagos after arriving late for the flight en route Abuja.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the lawmaker missed the check-in exercise for his 6:30 am Air Peace flight and, rather than accept the delay, blocked the entrance at the Zulu Terminal of the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) in protest, preventing access for other passengers and halting operations.

It was gathered on Wednesday that the atmosphere was chaotic, with staff pleading with the senator while stranded passengers looked on in surprise.

Passengers who witnessed the drama that ensued at the terminal disclosed that Air Peace staff stood firm, refusing to delay the flight or make exceptions for Oshiomhole, citing strict adherence to their check-in policy.

“The airline did the right thing—he was late and missed the flight,” a source said. “But instead of accepting that, he caused a scene and blocked the terminal until senior officials intervened.”

After several minutes of failed persuasion, it was learnt that the management conveyed an emergency meeting to calm the situation and persuade the lawmaker to allow normal airport operations to resume.

Responding after the meeting to the lawmaker’s actions, the airline operator argued that Oshiomhole, who it described as a prominent individual arrived at the airport at approximately 06:10 AM for Flight P47120 scheduled to depart Lagos for Abuja at 06:30 AM.

Air Peace added that before the former governor’s arrival, the boarding process had closed, and the flight departed as scheduled, prompting Oshiomhole to resort to allegedly ‘disrupts’ Lagos Airport.

The firm further accused the lawmaker of assaulting its staff and forcefully barricaded the terminal’s entrance, obstructing other passengers from gaining entry into the terminal.

According to Air Peace, “Air Peace strongly condemns the unruly conduct of a prominent Nigerian politician who disrupted airport operations on the morning of Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

“The prominent individual in question arrived at Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 1 (Zulu Hall) at approximately 06:10 AM for Flight P47120 scheduled to depart Lagos for Abuja at 06:30 AM. In line with our standard on-time departure policy, the boarding process had closed, and the flight departed as scheduled.

“Upon being informed of the missed flight, the politician resorted to violence, physically assaulting our staff and forcefully barricading the terminal’s entrance. He went as far as sealing the entry gate and manning the access point, effectively obstructing other passengers from gaining entry into the terminal.

“This unacceptable behavior caused significant disruption to ongoing operations and affected numerous travelers scheduled for various flights. To minimize further inconvenience, Air Peace swiftly activated an operational contingency plan to board affected passengers through an alternate terminal, ensuring the continuity of their travel plans.

“We are deeply saddened that such a high-profile figure displayed conduct so unbecoming and disruptive to fellow passengers and our personnel. Air Peace maintains a zero-tolerance stance on violence or any form of aggression against our staff and passengers.

“We urge all guests, to remain civil and cooperative at all times. Aviation operations are bound by strict timelines and safety protocols, and we remain committed to upholding these standards while delivering safe and timely services to the Nigerian public.

“Air Peace continues to stand for discipline, integrity, and respect for due process. No individual, no matter how influential, is above these values.”