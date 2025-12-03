How one-way motorcyclist cause firefighter death in Lagos

A Federal Fire Service officer, stationed at the Trade Fair Complex, has been confirmed dead after being involved in a road traffic accident along the Trade Fair–inward Abule-Ado service lane.

It was gathered that a commercial motorcyclist riding against the approved one-way direction at excessive speed collided with the officer as he attempted to cross the expressway.

In the resulting confusion, an approaching Shacman truck (registration number: JJJ 919 YK), heavily laden with sand, was unable to brake in time, culminating in the fatal incident.

As learnt, the motorcyclist responsible for the initial violation reportedly fled the scene with his motorcycle before he could be apprehended, while the driver of the Shacman truck abandoned the vehicle and also fled upon realizing the gravity of the situation.

The officer’s death was confirmed by the Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, on Thursday.

According to the agency, the remains of the late firefighter were evacuated by colleagues from the Federal Fire Service using an official ambulance deployed from the Trade Fair Complex.

The truck involved in the crash has been handed over to designated security personnel for a comprehensive investigation and further legal procedures.

“LASTMA personnel responsible for traffic control within the Trade Fair axis responded promptly, cordoning off the entire accident corridor to maintain order and ensure the safety of other road users,” Taofiq said.

“With the support of concerned passersby, LASTMA officers secured the immediate scene and promptly notified the Onireke Police Division. Police operatives arrived swiftly to commence official investigations and reinforce security around the affected area,” he added.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, extended his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and assured them of the agency’s support during this difficult period.

Lamenting the persistent and dangerous practice of driving against traffic across Lagos, Bakare-Oki issued a stern warning to motorists and commercial motorcyclists, emphasizing that such reckless conduct has repeatedly resulted in needless tragedies and immeasurable anguish.

He urged all road users to obey directional signs and strictly adhere to government-approved speed limits as a civic responsibility to preserve human life.

LASTMA reiterated its unwavering commitment to promoting safety, enforcing traffic laws, and fostering a disciplined and responsible motoring culture throughout Lagos State.