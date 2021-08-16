How Ondo lawmaker die in Abuja apartment

Tragedy has struck in the Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after one of it’s lawmakers representing Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency at the House Representatives, Adedayo Omolafe, popularly called “Expensive”, was pronounced dead by medical experts.

Omolafe, whose death has thrown many within his constituency mourning, was said to have died around 2am on Monday at his residence in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The lawmaker’s death was confirmed by the Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kennedy Peretei, to newsmen hours after the lawmaker passed on.

According to him, yes it is true, he died in Abuja this morning. We will soon issue a statement on it. Please I will talk to you later.

Omolafe was elected in 2019 under the platform of the PDP to represent the people of Akure north and south at the Lower chamber after several attempts by the late politician to secure the seat since he last served as the chairman of Akure South local government during the regime of the late Olusegun Agagu in 2009.

He later led a fierce legal battle as the chairman of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Ondo State against the unlawful removal of the 18 local government chairmen by the then newly sworn in government of Dr Olusegun Mimiko after the appeal court sitting in Benin sacked the late Olusegun Agagu of PDP from office and Mimiko’s Labour party took over the reins of affairs in Ondo state.

