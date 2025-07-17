How Ondo landlord mastermind two varsity students murder

Two undergraduate students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), have been reported dead after being kidnapped and killed, with investigations pointing to their landlord as the alleged mastermind behind the crime.

The mystery surrounding the deaths of the two students, 25-year-old Abah Friday and 19-year-old Okah Eloho, was unravelled by the Ondo State Police Command after the victims were declared missing by their families.

The students were reported missing on June 20, 2025, and a formal petition was filed by their legal representatives on behalf of the families on June 24.

Following the petition, police operatives launched a swift investigation to uncover the circumstances behind the students’ disappearance.

In a press briefing yesterday, the Commissioner of Police, Abayomi Peter, revealed that a breakthrough came when detectives traced Abah’s iPhone 14 Pro Max to Computer Village in Ikeja, Lagos.

According to Peter, the phone was recovered from Abdul Mohammed Mubarak, who confessed to purchasing it from one Ojo Michael in Aramoko-Ekiti.

The commissioner further explained that continued investigations led to the recovery of the victims’ Lexus RX 350 SUV and a confession from Michael, who revealed that the students were abducted and later killed on the orders of their landlord, Oladele Femi.

Michael also identified a third accomplice, known as “Kola,” who is currently at large, although police say a manhunt has been launched to track him down.

According to him, while the victims were held captive, ₦800,000 was withdrawn from Abah’s account, and he admitted to sexually assaulting Eloho before killing them after they recognized him.

Michael told investigators that the bodies were dumped at different locations between Agbado and Ode-Ekiti in Ekiti State.

The body of Eloho has since been recovered and deposited in a morgue, while efforts are ongoing to retrieve Abah’s remains, believed to have been dumped in a nearby river.

Meanwhile, police confirmed that the landlord, Oladele Femi, confessed during interrogation to orchestrating the crime and led investigators to the location where one of the bodies was discovered.

Commissioner Peter described the killings as “gruesome and premeditated,” assuring the public that the suspects will be brought to justice.

The tragic incident has sparked outrage within the university community, with Student Union President Akeem Ologbon describing it as “devastating” while also commending the police for their swift response.

All suspects currently in custody are expected to be formally charged in court as investigations continue.