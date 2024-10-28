How Olukoyede took over predecessors’ anti-corruption fight

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has shown that it is not relenting in its anti-corruption fight as enlisted in President Bola Tinubu’s manifesto, with the Ola Olukoyede-led commission dealing with high-profile corruption cases inherited from his predecessors.

During the week, Olukoyede’s scorecard in one year was released to the public, with the anti-corruption agency czar having 3,455 convictions under his reign from October 19th, 2023 to September 30th, 2024.

In the statistics from the year under review, 826 convictions were recorded at different courts in the country between October 19th to December 31st, 2023, while 2,629 convictions were gotten between January 1st to September 30th, 2024.

It would be recalled that Olukoyede had vowed to reposition and focus the anti-corruption agency for optimal performance. “We are going to drive professionalism in discharging our duties in line with the rule of law. The rule of law is going to be our guiding light.

“We are going to drive EFCC to a place where when you see EFCC personnel, you will see a touch of professionalism. We are also going to be involved more in prevention because it is better to save money for the government than to spend money on prosecution,” Olukoyede had said when he assumed office.

Away from his one-year stewardship, the EFCC boss, upon assuming office, stepped into a role with the mandate to combat corruption— particularly picking it up from where his predecessors- Ibrahim Magu and Abdulrasheed Bawa- stopped.

Despite this daunting mission, Olukoyede’s background as a lawyer and anti-corruption strategist with vast experience has come to bear in his approach, particularly for not sparing those considered political heavyweights, including those who belong to the same political party as the President.

Some of the high-profile cases the commission has been dealing with headlong include former governors Willie Obiano; Yahaya Bello, Abdulfatteh Ahmed, and Darius Ishaku of Anambra, Kogi, Kwara, and Taraba States respectively, and a former Central Bank of Nigeria boss, Godwin Emefiele.

Cases of Obiano, Bello, Ahmed, and Ishaku were among 25 high-profile corruption cases involving former governors, ministers, and senators inherited by the EFCC boss after his predecessor, Bawa, was suspended from office.

Particularly, the Ola Olukoyede-led EFCC had accused Bello of N110bn fraud after the anti-graft agency initially filed 19 charges against him, along with his nephew Ali Bello, Dauda Suliman, and Abdulsalam Hudu, for money laundering offences amounting to N80,246,470,088.88.

However, in the fresh 16 charges dated September 25, the total sum of the same money laundering offences rose to N110,446,470,89.00. Bello, alongside other defendants, was alleged to have bought a total of 12 houses in various locations in Abuja with the money. The trio were alleged to have committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the total sum of N110, 446, 470, 089.00 entrusted to them.

The EFCC declared Bello wanted while Nigerian Immigration also placed the governor on a watchlist after a failed attempt to arrest him and his repeated absence from court for his arraignment.

Also on September 27, 2024, the EFCC arrested Ishaku and a former Permanent Secretary of the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bello Yero, for allegedly diverting N27bn belonging to the Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

In the suit marked CR/792/24, filed before a Federal Capital Territory High Court, the EFCC accused the defendants of diverting the sum of N1,010,000,000 to their personal use between August 25, 2015 and March 21, 2016, in Abuja. The agency said the amount formed part of the 2.5% contingency funds belonging to the Bureau.

Also, the anti-corruption agency has filed 14 fresh charges of N5.78bn alleged fraud against the former Kwara governor, Abdulfattah Ahmed, before a Kwara State High Court bordering on the diversion of public funds meant for projects. Also joined in the charges before Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar was the former commissioner for finance, Mr Ademola Banu.

Abdulfatah and Banu were first arraigned on a 12-count charge of mismanagement of public funds before Justice Anyadike on April 29, 2024, to which they pleaded not guilty. Abdulfatah, among sundry issues, allegedly spent an aggregate sum of N1,610,730,500 meant for the security administration of the state to charter private jets. The former governor and his finance commissioner were alleged to have conspired to steal money meant to pay the salaries of teachers working with the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board.

Also feeling the EFCC heat is a former Anambra governor, Willie Obiano. Obiano, who was governor between March 2014 and March 2022, is facing a nine-count for allegedly defrauding the state to the tune of N4 billion. The monies were said to have been stolen from Anambra State security votes account which was converted into dollars and given to the defendant (Obiano) in cash.

Meanwhile, the EFCC is prosecuting Emefiele before Justice Mua’zu on

amended 20-count charges bordering on conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, conferment of corrupt advantages, forgery, and obtaining by false pretences to the tune of $6,230,000.

Reacting to the high-profile cases, a source in the commission said the EFCC boss’ approach to the anti-corruption fight showed his avowed commitment to making corruption unattractive to Nigerians, particularly public office holders entrusted with Nigerians’ funds.

The source explained that Olukoyede has employed transparency accountability, and strategic prosecution to achieve the mandate given to him by President Tinubu. According to him, Olukoyede has signaled intentions to restructure internal processes within the EFCC to prevent misuse of power and to build stronger investigative frameworks that can handle high-profile cases more effectively.

“His goal is not only to prosecute corruption cases but also to institute preventive measures within Nigeria’s financial systems, establishing better safeguards against money laundering and financial mismanagement,” the source, who doesn’t want his name in print, told our correspondent.

Another in Olukoyede’s office explained that scrutiny faced by the EFCC boss from both the public and political exposed persons were indications that the anti-corruption czar is on the right track.

“Olukoyede’s success could mark a turning point in restoring trust in government institutions,” the source who craves anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the matter said, adding, “Olukoyede’s vision is to create a stronger anti-corruption agency capable of delivering justice without prejudice.”