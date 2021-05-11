How Ogun Police rescue abducted 13yrs-old girl

The Ogun Police Command said it has rescued a 13-year-old girl, Susan Odunowo, said to have been forcefully taken away by four members of a kidnapping syndicate in the state.

The police also confirmed the arrest of the four kidnappers, who allegedly abduct the teenager and were said to have demanded an N500,000 ransom from the victim’s father.

It was gathered the victim was on an errand before being picked by her abductees on 6th, May 2021 along Onipanu area of Ado Odo Ota Local Government Area of the state.

The arrested suspects include John Nelson, 21yrs, Adeleke Ayotunde 29yrs, Adekunle Basit 20yrs, and Abey Fagbemi 20yrs.

Confirming the development in a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspects were arrested following a complaint lodged at Onipanu divisional headquarters.

“The father of the 13yrs old victim Susan Odunowo, Adejuwon Odunowo said his daughter was sent on an errand by her mother at about 6:30 p.m. of 6th of May 2021 but didn’t return home.

“He later received an anonymous phone call, demanding for the sum of #500,000 as Ransome, if he ever wants to see his daughter again,” Oyeyemi said.

The PPRO added that upon the report of the missing case to the police, the Divisional police officer, Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele Job, detailed his crack detectives, to commence a thorough investigation into the incident, in order to unravel those behind the devilish act.

“On the 8th of May 2021, the detectives successfully traced one of the suspects to Cele area of Ota, where he was arrested, his arrest led to the apprehension of two other members of the gang at a factory in Ota.

Oyeyemi stated that through intelligence gathering, the command was able to locate the whereabouts of the child and discovered that the victim was being kept in a room, owned by one of the suspects, Basit. Detectives swiftly moved in there and rescued the victim unhurt.

“The leader of the gang, Abbey Fagbemi, who took to flight immediately he heard of the arrest of his fellow gang members, was later arrested at about 7:30 am of Monday 10th of May 2021”

Oyeyemi, however, added that the victim has since been reunited with her family.

Meanwhile, Oyeyemi said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun, who expressed satisfaction about the quick response of his men to the incident, has ordered that the matter be transferred to the State anti-kidnapping section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department, for discreet investigation and prosecution.

“He, however, appealed to members of the public, to adhere strictly to various security advice given by the command, in order not to fall victim to kidnap syndicates,” the statement reads.

