How Ogun man pay friend N10,000 to assassinate pregnant wife

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Ogun State Command, has narrated how officers attached the command arrested a 35-year-old man, Eluyera Wasiu, in Ogijo area of the state for conniving with his friend to allegedly assassinate his pregnant wife.

As stated, the arrested suspect had attempted severally to kill his wife through different means, including poisonous food, but had failed on each attempt before contracting his friend for the job.

It was gathered that Wasiu contracted his friend, Adeniyi Samuel, for the price of N10,000 to murder his wife after all other plans failed but they both ran out of luck over payment procedures when Samuel failed to complete the job.

Confirming the development, the command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, explained that both suspects were arrested on Saturday following tip off from neighbors who overheard them while engaging in fisticuffs over the failed deal.

According to the police, the suspect was arrested alongside his friend, Adeniyi Samuel on Saturday, January 1, 2022, after neigbours alerted police that the duo “were engaged in a serious exchange of blows which may lead to bloodshed.”

“It was during interrogation to know the cause of the fight that Adeniyi Samuel opened up and informed the police that Eluyera Wasiu contracted him to kill his pregnant wife, Bola Taiwo.

“He stated further that Eluyera Wasiu promised to give him N10,000 for the job, out of which he had already given him N5,000, to pay the balance on completion of the job,” the statement read in part.

Abimbola noted that through preliminary investigation, it was discovered that Wasiu was married to Bola Taiwo but they got separated due to irreconcilable differences. Wasiu later got married to another woman who is presently living with him.

“But somehow, he met with his former wife and they started going out together again which resulted to pregnancy. In order not to upset his new wife, Wasiu asked Bola Taiwo to terminate the pregnancy, the suggestion that was rejected by Bola Taiwo.

“Having tried all he could to abort the pregnancy to no avail, Wasiu Eluyera decided to eliminate the woman and the pregnancy.”

The command’s public relations officer added that in Wasiu’s confessional statement, he explained that he had twice bought food for her from one eatery and laced the food with poison, but the lady by providence did not eat the food.

“It was when all his personal efforts to kill her failed that he contracted Adeniyi Taiwo to help him eliminate her. He confessed further that, he personally took Adeniyi to the woman’s house, and he gave him her picture for easy identification.

“But when he didn’t carry out the assignment as agreed, he demanded the refund of the advance payment he made to him, and his refusal led to the fight which eventually led to their arrest.”

Abimbola, however noted that the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered a full-scale investigation of the case with the view to arraign the suspect in court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

