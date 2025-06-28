How Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye council boss redefines Lagos chairmen role

As Lagos chairmanship candidates intensify campaigns towards achieving their ambition, the state government, politicians, and other stakeholders have appealed to the 57 candidates who will emerge after the poll to emulate the outgoing chairman for Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Razak Ajala, to ensure even development across Lagos.

They said that Ajala, whose tenure will officially end next month, has redefined the role of council chairmen in Lagos through the leadership style that was adopted in governing Odi-Olowo Ojuwoye LCDA after assuming office eight years ago in the state.

According to them, the chairman has contributed immensely to the development of the council, leaving a legacy that is worthy of emulation for young politicians who will be occupying the council chairman’s seat and that of 56 other councils after the forthcoming election and in the future.

At a stakeholders’ parley to mark the feat achieved by Ajala held in Ilupeju axis of Lagos, they added that the council boss provided dividends of democracy and empowered the youths for a successful future.

The Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, lauded the chairman’s impact on security and education, disclosing the necessity for a continuation of the positive trend.

Ogunlende said, “We have seen the commissioning of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) centers for schools alongside the distribution of chairs, tables, and also the disbursement of funds as financial support to residents.

“The truth is, we want this to continue. We are appealing to the incoming chairman to continue from where Ajala left off, because from what we have seen here, it shows that the residents have enjoyed Ajala well.

“We are sure that our flagbearer will continue and even improve on what we have seen across the council today. While we expect that the incoming council chairmen will not lower the standards, we expect that other local government chairmen will emulate him”.

A former lawmaker, Ganiyu Solomon, who graced the occasion, described Ajala as a man of impeccable character whose contribution has put more smiles on the faces of indigent residents.

Solomon, who represented Lagos west senatorial district at the senate, added: “The chairman’s leadership strategy, which has brought dividends of democracy to the people, needs to be commenced and emulated by those coming to office next month.

“Mushin is requesting good governance as experienced under Ajala. He is a known person to me. Far away, we hear of his good deeds, and we are calling on all residents of the community to vote for Seyi Jakande in the Chairmanship polls to continue the trend of dividends of democracy.

“Even in sports, he has done well alongside other areas. We do not expect anything less from our incoming chairman.”

In response, the APC flagbearer for the council in the forthcoming poll, Seyi Jakande, promised to raise the bar beyond the standard Ajala would be handing over the baton when sworn in.

“It is a mandate that we continue to provide an avenue for good living conditions for our people, as that is the directive of our leader, President Bola Tinubu.

“Today’s event has been about celebrating our chairman, Honorable Ajala, and also encouraging ourselves in the continuation of the trend. I have examined his way of governance, and I will make sure that the trend continues.”

In his address, Ajala urged the community to key into the activities of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as necessary dividends will be enjoyed for a long time to come

The outgoing chairman pledged not to abandon the council, rather would often offer advice to the next administration to ensure they navigate any challenges that may have arised.