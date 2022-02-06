How Nottingham Forest end Leicester’s F.A Cup dreams

Many soccer pundits, who had predicted Leicester City would have an easy ride over Nottingham Forest during the fourth round of the 2022 English F.A cup, were left agonising after their predictions on the game between both clubs went the other way.

For many, the FA Cup holders, Leicester City, would defeat their east Midlands rivals and proceed to the next stage of the game but they suffered a shock loss in a pulsating game to their opponent at the City Ground.

Although the Brenden Rodgers side, at the start of the game, showed promises it was in control of the game, but the tide changed when the host, Nottingham Forest, within the first 25 minutes of the game scored two goals and added another eight minutes after to increase the tally to three.

Forest, eighth in the Championship, took the lead on Sunday with a well-worked goal that saw Keinan Davis head down Brennan Johnson’s cross and Philip Zinckernagel poking the ball past Danny Ward.

Within 30 seconds, the hosts had doubled their advantage, Johnson finishing after a terrible backpass from James Justin. It became 3-0 when returning captain Joe Worrall powered in a header at the back post from James Garner’s corner.

Premier League Leicester was handed a lifeline when home goalkeeper, Brice Samba, made an error and that enabled Kelechi Iheanacho to roll the ball into an unguarded net, but they were not able to fight back.

Forest restored their three-goal advantage when Djed Spence raced through and slid the ball past Ward to set up a fifth-round home tie against fellow Championship side Huddersfield Town.

With the victory, Nottingham Forest will go into the next round and hope to win their opponent and advance to the next stage of the tournament.

