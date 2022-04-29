How Nollywood actress died in Enugu

The aim of delectable and beautiful Nollywood actress, Chinedu Bernard, before visiting the Chapel of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church Federal Housing in Enugu State was to participate in some activities and leave to attend other engagements for the day could not be fulfilled, and rather, she was rushed out and later pronounced dead by medical experts.

Bernard, who is popularly called Choco, a name she earned on stage, was expected to complete his engagement including joining other members in the cleaning exercise of the worship centre before embarking on other activities already scheduled for the day but her efforts to fulfill the promises proved abortive.

While the task was ongoing, the artiste slumped and a member of the church that sighted her lifeless body on the floor raised the alarm and she was rushed to the East Side hospital in Enugu.

Sources present at the church said that the Priest, Uchendu Chukwuma, and some parishioners rushed her to the hospital with the aim to rescue her but she was later pronounced dead by medical experts at the hospital.

According to the post made by one of the parishioners, efforts are being made to contact her family members before depositing her body in the morgue!

Choco as she is popularly known has featured in many movies including The Big Mama’s Stick, Money fever, The Mad, The Last Manhood, Mad Love and others.

