How Nigerian record label owner, Karshy, died in Ghana

As millions of Nigerians and African mourn death of Nigerian record label, CashNation Entertainment, owner, Babatunde Oyerinde, popularly known as Karshy Gordon, revelation has emerged that the deceased allegedly fell accidentally from a popular lounge in Ghana.

It was further made known by an eyewitness that, contrary to claims, the artiste, Oluwakayode Balogun, professionally known as Barry Jhay, allegedly had an altercation with the deceased, and that after both parties were separated by law enforcement officers, Barry Jhay left the lounge.

Although the eyewitness did not narrate what transpired between them that led to the face-off but stressed that the narration been peddled on Karshy’s death was untrue and that it needed to be corrected.

The eyewitness, who spoke in a video posted on social media on Monday, stated that Barry Jhay should not be accused of been the cause of Karshy’s death.

During conversation monitored by The Guild, the eyewitness narrated that the security agency was called to intervene to end the altercation and that they were able to end the face-off between them.

He said: “After the security officials separated them, they also accompanied Karshy to his room. And while in his room, the deceased also had a disagreement with the law enforcement agents and the officers had to call for a backup to address the issue. The fat guy (Barry Jhay) had left at this time.

“During this period, the deceased was making so much noise as if he had taken more alcohol. The noise was much and considering the status of the lounge, the security agency officials were called in again. When the security officials came, Karshy was trying to stand up and to support himself, the deceased held the hand-railings, and eventually fell. This was not intentional”, he added.

The eyewitness, who insisted to remain anonymous, disclosed that the deceased fell from the 5th floor of a six-storey building lounge and died immediately.

He assured that the world would in a few days realise the truth behind Cash Nation Entertainment’s boss death and stop peddling false claims.

Earlier, the law enforcement agency in the country was reported to have put Barry Jhay under detention for questioning over record label boss death.