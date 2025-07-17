How NGO dupe traders ₦250M in Niger

A criminal syndicate masquerading as a non-governmental organization (NGO) has reportedly defrauded traders in the Maitumbi area of Minna, Niger State, of over ₦250 million in a food subsidy scam.

As learnt, the syndicate allegedly approached unsuspecting traders with promises of food subsidies, collecting large sums of money as processing fees.

It was gathered that the fraudulent group approached local traders in June 2025, offering large quantities of staple food items, including rice, maize, wheat, sorghum, and semovita at subsidized prices.

According to multiple reports from victims, enticed by the unusually low rates, many traders paid in advance for the promised goods.

However, when the traders went to the designated warehouse to collect their purchases, they discovered it was empty, causing many of them to regret the huge sums they had invested.

Those still in doubt reportedly attempted to reach the supposed NGO’s representatives, but all efforts failed, as the contact numbers provided had been deactivated.

Confirming the incident, the Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, described the case as a well-coordinated fraud.

He assured that investigations are underway to apprehend the perpetrators and urged members of the public to be wary of unverified groups claiming to offer aid.

“This is a clear case of organized fraud, and we are working diligently to ensure the culprits are brought to justice,” Abiodun stated.

Affected traders have called on the government and security agencies to help them recover their lost funds and prevent similar scams.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over the unchecked operations of unregistered NGOs and highlighted the need for stronger regulatory oversight and public awareness.