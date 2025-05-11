26.9 C
Sunday, May 11, 2025
How NDLEA remove cocaine wraps from female drug peddler’s private part

Desperate attempt by a woman, Ihensekhien Miracle Obehi who disguised with hijab to export large consignments of cocaine concealed in her private part, stomach and false bottom of her handbag to Iran has been thwarted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Obehi, who dressed in hijab to beat security checks, was intercepted at the departure hall of the Port Harcourt airport while trying to evade arrest.

On Sunday, Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, explained that the suspect was apprehended while trying to board a Qatar Airline flight to Iran via Doha following credible intelligence received from sources.

“During her search, she was found to have inserted three wraps of cocaine in her private part, and two large parcels hidden in false compartments of her handbag while she swallowed 67 pellets of the Class A drug.

“As a result, she was placed under excretion observation and after four excretions that lasted days, she expelled the 67 wraps of the substance in her stomach.

“She claimed she was to swallow 70 pellets of cocaine but after ingesting 67 pieces she could no longer swallow the remaining three and decided to insert them into her private part.

“The total weight of the three consignments hidden in different parts of her body comes to 2.523 kilograms”, he added.

