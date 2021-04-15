How NDLEA keep reasons behind CDQ’s detention away from public

Barely 24 hours after the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) picked up singer, Sodiq Yusuf, popularly known as CDQ, the agency has not been able to give proper reasons for detaining the artiste except that the NDLEA team allegedly discovered Indian hemp crunchy in the singer’s possession upon storming his apartment in Lagos.

After CDQ’s arrest, there have been several reactions by his fans against the arrest with claims that the singer may have been set up by his enemies and that the artiste could not have been picked up just for crunchy of Indian hemp the NDLEA team discovered in his possession.

The fans indicated that instead of NDLEA to make known to the public reason behind CDQ’s arrest and continued detention, the agency was only trying to be smart by claiming to be conducting an investigation on the matter even when it has not provided Nigerians reasons for artiste’s detention.

It was learnt that the artiste was picked from his house in Lekki, Eti-Osa Local Government by the anti-drug enforcement agency for allegedly violating the drug law in the country.

Meanwhile, The Guild had reported the arrest of CDQ after a team from NDLEA stormed the apartment of the artist yesterday evening and a close friend of Yusuf informed our correspondent of how the singer was taken away from his house to an unknown destination.

His claims were that none of CDQ’s friends and neighbours could confirm where the team from the NDLEA had taken the singer to after leaving his apartment and that these formed reasons for the alarm raised to alert millions of the artiste fans as well as those in authority to ensure his release.

Although, minutes after The Guild broke the news, a call was put through to the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, to ascertain from the agency if it was aware of CDQ’s arrest by a team from NDLEA’s Lagos office, which he confirmed but enough details were not provided in connection to the arrest.

Despite several efforts by The Guild to obtain meaningful information surrounding the singer’s offense, the agency refused to provide any aside from its claim that investigation was ongoing on the arrest and that the Yusuf was still in its custody as of Thursday’s mid-day.

Aside from Babafemi’s confirmation of the artist’s arrest and that he was in the agency’s custody, the other tangible information has not been supplied thereafter that the singer could be linked up with.

However, one of his friends who spoke to The Guild on CDQ’s detention under anonymity, claimed that NDLEA may have acted on information provided by the singer’s enemies and that the artist’s arrest cannot be disassociated from setup from fellow musicians that Yusuf may be having confrontations with him.

He disclosed that concerned Nigerians have been reaching out to CDQ at the detention of the agency and that moves were already been made to secure the singer’s release from NDLEA’s detention.

According to him, NDLEA has not provided anyone with information regarding the detention of CDQ, and the singer’s fan has continued to demand his release.

“We want those in authority to look into the arrest and detention of CDQ by NDLEA because they may have acted on informant’s report just to humiliate the singer”

Another close associate of CDQ who also confided in The Guild on Thursday, argued that NDLEA detained CDQ without providing reasons for the detention, and rather than give details, the agency has been claiming to be conducting investigations on the singer’s offense before the arrest.

She lamented that the agency’s body language further indicated that they were been economical with the truth and that NDLEA could have acted solely on reports of some people that wanted to humiliate the poor singer friend.

A neighbour to the singer narrated that the law enforcement agency stormed CDQ’s apartment and claimed to have come to carry out a search on his apartment for drugs after receiving reports on the singer’s activities.

He added that after their arrival, Yusuf asked for their Identity Card and search warrant but rather than present it, the anti-drug agency officials assaulted him and that instructed the singer to turn off his phone.