How NDLEA arrests Italy-based Nigerian woman after hiding heroin in cream

Efforts by an Italian-based Nigerian woman, Nnadi Chinyere, to transport 100 wraps of heroin and two parcels of the same substance to Italy has been prevented by the Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) after the law enforcement agency picked her up at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos State.

Chinyere was about to leave the country for Italy when officials of the anti-drug agency discovered and arrested her at the departure hall of MMIA and checks on her proved that the suspected drug trafficker had concealed substances outlawed by the Federal Government in the hair cream packed in her luggage.

The Director, Media, and Advocacy, NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja, Femi Babafemi, disclosed the arrest on Sunday through a statement made available to newsmen, saying the agency has sustained nationwide offensive action against drug traffickers with strings of arrests and seizures across the country.

According to him, Nnadi was arrested on Tuesday 3rd August, 2021, during an outward clearance of passengers on Qatar Airways flight to Florentine, Italy.

NDLEA spokesman disclosed that the drugs found on the Italian-based businesswoman were concealed perfectly in five containers of hair relaxer cream.

He added: “In the same vein, on Thursday, 12th August, 2021, operatives of the MMIA Command of the Agency intercepted a United Kingdom-bound consignment of illicit drugs at the NAHCO export shed of the airport.

Babafemi hinted that the investigation conducted by the agency further revealed that the consignment contains 66.600kg of cannabis Sativa; 1.600kg heroin and 1.450kg of cocaine with a combined weight of 69.65kilograms, all concealed inside cosmetics.

“Earlier, precisely Thursday 5th August, narcotic officers on routine patrol intercepted another consignment of 25.8 kilograms of cocaine and cannabis concealed inside foodstuffs going to London, UK at NAHCO export warehouse.

“When the export package was opened and examined, 2.3kg of cocaine and 23.5kg of compressed cannabis were discovered inside.

During a patrol operation along Akure-Owo road, a team of operatives from Owo Area command of the Agency equally intercepted a bus from Lagos en route Owo to Ibilo, Kogi state on 7th August. Recovered from the vehicle include six parcels of skunk weighing 3.6kg; 30 pinches of Crack Cocaine weighing 87grams and six sachets of Arizona weighing 265grams. Two suspects have been arrested in connection to drug trafficking”.

