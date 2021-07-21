How NDLEA arrest two drug traffickers with multiple identities

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested and detained two suspected drug traffickers with multiple identies after they were caught smuggling a total of 296,000 tablets of Diazepam and Exol-5 from Onitsha, Anambra state to Gombe state for sales.

As gathered, the two suspects, 36-year-old lady, Chioma Afam and her partner, 22-year-old Peace Caleb, who were both dressed in Hijab, a Muslim head scarf, were arrested by NDLEA operatives in Benue state after a thorough check on their bags.

Aside that they dressed to cover up their identities, the two suspects were alleged to previously often evade arrest during encounters with the anti-drug and other law enforcement agencies with multiple names including such names like Amina, Uzoamaka and Ifunaya.

The Guild learnt that the suspects, who have been under detention of NDLEA, were apprehended last weekend during routine checks and profiling of inward vehicles into Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

Confirming the arrest, Director, Media and Advocacy for NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, hinted that the drugs were conveyed in four locally made bags popularly called Ghana Must Go.

Babafemi added that the vehicle conveying the suspects was intercepted at the weekend along Makurdi particularly on Alliade road while heading to Gombe State via Makurdi.

The head of Media and Advocacy for the agency noted that the two alleged interstate drug traffickers have rebuffed efforts to take pictures with the exhibits without wearing their hijab.

According to him, a search of their vehicle led to the discovery of 43kilograms of Diazepam and 33kg of Exol-5, both weighing 76 kilograms with a total of Two Hundred and Ninety Six Thousand (296,000) tablets packed in four large ‘Ghana must go’ bags.

He noted that the agency’s command in Ondo State, barely 24 hours after the ladies arrest, apprehended a commercial motorcycle operator popularly called Okada rider with 465 kilograms of cannabis sativa along Ijagba-Ute road in Ose local government area of the state.

“The illicit substance was said to have been bought from one Joseph in Ago-Akure, Akure North LGA and being conveyed to the buyer, a certain Egbonwon at Ijagba village in Ose LGA”, Babafe added.

The statement reads in part: “Reacting to the two seizures and arrests, Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Gen. Buba Marwa (retd) commended the commanders, officers and men of the Benue and Ondo state Commands of the Agency for their efforts to ensure that no illicit substance is allowed to pass through their areas of responsibility under whatever guise or cover to destroy the lives of innocent Nigerians in other parts of the country. While wishing them and their colleagues in other Commands across Nigeria a happy sallah celebration, he charged them to remain vigilant at all times.

“For us in NDLEA, a kilogram of illicit drug seized by our gallant and courageous officers across the country is a kilogram less what is available on the streets and in our communities and that is why we’ll continue to encourage all our officers and men to continue to give their best in our pursuit of the mandate President Muhammadu Buhari has given us”.

