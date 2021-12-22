How music saved me from committing suicide – Ooni

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has explained how he nearly committed suicide over loan but shelved the decision following inspiration he derived from listening to good music.

He noted that during the bizarre moment, his efforts at servicing the loan were not yielding result and he had no other option than resort to committing suicide to save his face.

Ogunwusi said that after listening series of inspirational music while he was battling depression, he was able to draw inspiration and brace of for the challenges ahead and how to move up the ladder of success again after the setback.

Ooni Ogunwusi narrated this on Wednesday at The Muson Centre in Lagos State while speaking during the opening session of the maiden edition of ‘Memorable Moments With Music’.

The traditional ruler described music as a key component of human existence, an iconic cultural expression and the best endowment from God to humanity for all seasons.

According to him, this is a very great moment for me. There is power in music. When I almost committed suicide in my younger age as a real estate business man, it was music that saved my life. Music is a perfect communication with God.

“I had become very successful in the real estate sector at a very young age. I took a loan of 8 billion naira about 12 years ago to build an high rise building which I had to pull down by myself when we were already on the 10th floor, and the money went down the drain. Life turned upside down thereafter and the only option was for me to commit suicide, but listening to series of inspirational music reset my thinking faculty to remember the common saying ‘There is Hope When There is Life

“I have since then adopted music as a very powerful solution tool when faced with challenges, and I made up mind to invest in music and art for the economic empowerment and mental liberation of our youths and the less privileged people in our society. Ladies and gentlemen, whatever you are going through, please don’t give up. Use inspirational music to elevate your spirit This is indeed a calling for me and I feel so happily fulfilled tonight with this 1st day of this musical project, a 3 day musical show which I tagged ‘Memorable Moments With Music’. Ooni narrated.

The monarch stated that he has taken it as part of the overall mission of the House of Oduduwa to establish a viable model of social cohesion through the formation of “Memorable Moments With Music” using as an holistic, invaluable and tremendous strategy that embraces and amplifies the thematic rich stories of Africa through the voices and sound of different musical genres and groups across Africa.

The ‘Memorable Moments With Music’ holding at the Muson Centre, a 3-day musical program will have its grand finale session by 7pm on Thursday 23rd December 2021 parading award winning artistes and musical groups.

