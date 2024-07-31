How music icon, Onyeka Onwenu, died in Lagos

As many Nigerians mourned the passing on of music icon and actress, Onyeka Onwenu, the children have revealed details about her final moments and efforts made by the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and others, to save their mother from the clutches of death.

They said that these personalities, who were guests at the 80th birthday party of the founder of Emzor Pharmaceutical, Stella Okoli, raced to save her but their efforts could not yield the desired result.

The children of veteran Nigerian singer disclosed this through a statement released on Wednesday to announce their septuagenarian mother’s death.

The Guild reported on Wednesday that Onwenu slumped minutes after performing at Okoli’s birthday and was rushed to the Reddington Hospital in Lagos for medical care.

In the joint statement signed by Abraham and Tijani Ogunlende, they noted that medical experts at the private hospital declared their mother dead after all efforts to save her proved abortive.

“It is with heavy hearts that I and my brother wish to announce the passing of our mother, the much-loved Onyeka Onwenu.

“She passed away last night, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Lagos, Nigeria,” they added.

They noted that after she slumped, the personalities aided her movement to the hospital for treatment.

“She was rushed to the hospital after an amazing last performance, where doctors made every effort to save her life… sadly she passed.”

Her children described their mother as an “icon and legend” who inspired multiple generations with her music, acting, philanthropy, and humanitarian efforts.

According to them, the music icon will be greatly missed considering how she ensured they get better welfare.

The family expressed their gratitude to those who supported Onyeka in her final moments, including “Mr. Peter Obi, Mr and Mrs John Momoh and Mr and Mrs Okonkwo as well as Messrs Ajayi and Mr Okpara all of whom were with her during her last moments. Governor Alex Otti joined to condole us soon after her passage.”

They added, “We are also appreciative of Reddington Hospital and all their staff for their efforts.

“As we take the time to make the necessary plans, we would like you all to take the time to remember her life, the contributions she made, and the impact she made on so many lives, including ours.”

The renowned singer was born in 1952 in Obosi, Anambra State. She released her debut album, ‘For the Love of You,’ in 1981 and has since released several albums and singles, including her hit song ‘One Love.’