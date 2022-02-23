How mother, three children, two others die in Kaduna midnight inferno

For the Philips family, their wish about six months ago had been that the children left their son, Sunday, would be catered for and get the best education they could have wished from their late father but all these plans and dreams evaporated after the three children and their mother, were burnt to death.

Aside from the four, the niece to the wife and their housemade were also not spared by the fire that consumed the four members of the family in Kaduna State.

For the family, who buried the husband to the woman and children burnt to death last year, fate seems to be unfair to them, leaving every member of the entire family in pains and agony of laying their beloved ones to rest within the interval of six months in Kaduna State.

The tragedy that was said to have compounded the family’s pains was when Sunday’s family was consumed in a midnight fire disaster that wreck their house, roasting six persons including a toddler to death.

As gathered, the fire started occurred in the early hours of Monday while the members of the family were already asleep in their apartment in Kaduna.

It was learnt that efforts by the mother to save her children and the two others proved abortive as she could not find the exit route from the apartment

It was learnt that before residents could put out the fire, the six persons in the building had died and all that the family could take out of the house for burial were their burnt bodies.

Residents noted that all that was used to differentiate the victims were their heights which indicated their age before the tragedy occurred while asleep.

Narrating the ordeal of the family, a friend to the deceased mother, Confidence Shammah, noted that the deceased six have since been laid to rest in the state.

Shammah, in a statement on her official social media handle, said: “May God grant your gentle souls eternal rest my dearest Emilia Philips, Kids and niece all burnt while asleep the entire household is gone what a tragedy!”.

According to her, unfortunately, the incident is coming come six months after Emilia lost her husband, Sunday Philip. He slumped and died in August 2021.

The Guild gathered that the mother, three children and the two other deceased have since been laid to rest in accordance with Christianity rites in the state

