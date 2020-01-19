How Military officer aid woman to fake kidnap in Lagos

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

After days of investigations, Nigerian Police, Lagos Command has arrested a 26years old woman, Ataghar Namdoo, for faking her own kidnap and Okpe David, a military officer, for aiding her in the act.

Before the arrest, Namdoo, a staff of a fleet company, allegedly conspired with her boyfriend, Emmanuel Idu and David to produce short videos of herself been blindfolded and driven into a bush in a truck.

In one of the videos shot in Sangotedo axis, Ajah, his boyfriend, and the military officer, who armed themselves with a Jackknife, threatened to kill the victim and go after her boss’s family if he fails to pay N10 million ransom to them.

To ensure their ransom is paid, the suspects sent the videos to her employer to frightened him and made follow up calls as well which forced the woman’s employer to report the case to Police.

After reporting to Police, Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, instructed Operatives from Anti Kidnapping Unit, Lagos State Police Command, to commence an investigation and arrest the culprits.

Confirming the CP’s action, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, in a statement on Sunday, disclosed that the arrest was aided after thorough analysis alongside other vital leads.

According to him, a well-coordinated operation was put in place which led to the successful rescue of the self-arranged victim of the abduction and the arrest of one of the two suspects, Okpe David.

“The Command has taken steps to verify the claim made by David that he is serving military personnel. Police have equally launched a manhunt of the second male suspect, Emmanuel Idu, who is on the run. Okpe David confessed to having provided the Truck used in driving the girl to the bush.

“The truck was actually driven by him. He also did the video recordings send to the employer of the Lady. The three suspects all came from the state of origin, Benue State. They have known each other for so many years.

“Both the lady and the man arrested confessed to the commission of the crime. That there aim is to extort money from the girl’s employer which they intend to share among themselves. It is worthy to note that, it is a criminal offense for anyone to fake his or her kidnapping. Under the Lagos State laws, the offender upon conviction is liable to 14years imprisonment. The suspects will be charged to Court”.