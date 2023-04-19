How Mercy Johnson rescue Hadiza abubakar from drowning on movie set

Popular nollywood actress, Hadiza Abubakar, has revealed how she was rescued from death by her colleague, Mercy Johnson, and another person on a movie set.

The multiple awards winning actress disclosed that the timely intervention of Johnson, and stuntman at the location that quickly discovered that she has lost grip in the water, she would have drowned while at work.

The Kogi State-born actress revealed this through her official social media handle yesterday while thanking God for the survival.

Abubakar explained that while she almost drowned, others on the movie set thought she was still acting.

According to her, only Mercy Johnson and the stuntman on set noticed she was gasping for breath and helped her out from the water.

“Almost drowned while filming on set yesterday, but everyone thought I was acting. It dawned on them after some seconds, and I was losing my breath.

“Thanks to Aunty Mercy Johnson and the stuntman who noticed after some seconds and helped me out,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

The 38-year-old actress won the Afro Hollywood Best Actress award in 2011.

Abubakar began acting in 2001 and landed her first lead role in Gangster Paradise.

The Sociology graduate from Bayero University, Kano, is also the CEO of Modehouse Entertainment, a music label and entertainment management company.

