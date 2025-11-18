How mentally challenged man kill soldier in Lagos

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the death of a soldier who was fatally attacked by a mentally unstable individual while carrying out internal security operations in the Imota area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The military man was confirmed dead by medical experts at Ikorodu General Hospital, following injury sustained during the attack.

It was learnt that the soldier was attempting to de-escalate a chaotic situation when the attacker struck him on the head with a heavy log, causing severe injuries.

The Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations 81 Division, Lieutenant Col. Musa Yahaya, who confirmed the incident through a statement on Tuesday, stated that that an investigation into the matter been instituted, and urged the public to exercise caution and report suspicious activities.

According to the statement, “On 16 November 2025, at about 4:00 pm, one of the soldiers deployed for internal security duty in the Imota area of Ikorodu while attempting to de-escalate a chaotic situation was attacked by a mentally unstable individual. The attacker struck the soldier on the head with a heavy log, causing severe injury.

“The situation was swiftly brought under control by other soldiers at the scene, who neutralized the attacker and recovered the soldiers’ weapon. The injured soldier was evacuated to Ikorodu General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was subsequently buried according to Islamic rite with the Acting Commanding Officer and other officers of the unit in attendance.

“The 81 Division Nigerian Army has conveyed condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the deceased soldier. We pray for the repose of his soul and appreciate his service to the nation. The Division has also instituted an investigation into the incident.

“We urge the public to exercise caution and report any suspicious activities to the relevant security agencies. We also appeal for responsible reporting on this incident, allowing our investigation to run its course.