How man kills mother, sister inside farm in Ekiti

A man identified as Victor Lorjaal, is in police custody after allegedly hacking the mother, Victoria, and his elder sister, Brenda, to death with a cutlass on a farm in Ekiti State.

As gathered, the suspect was working on the family farm when he abruptly left his sibling who were tending to the crops, approached their mother and sister at a separate location, and soon after, cries for help rang out.

Before the eyewitness arrived, the suspect had already inflicted fatal injuries on the victims and escaped, leaving the mother and sister in the pool of their own blood.

However, the Ekiti Police Command acted quickly to apprehend the suspect, who reportedly fled the scene with the cutlass used in the killings.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu shared an eyewitness’s account.

He said, “One of the children of the deceased, who is an eyewitness, narrated that while working with the suspect on the farm, he suddenly left him and went to meet their mother and sister at a distant location where they were also working.

According to him, shortly after the suspect left, he heard his mother screaming for help, but before he could get closer, the suspect had committed the dastardly act and took to his heel with the cutlass he used.”

Abutu underscored the police’s determination to bring the perpetrator to justice following the shocking crime.

He said, “The suspect will be charged to court immediately after the completion of the investigation,”

The Commissioner of Police, Joseph Eribo, has directed a comprehensive investigation to determine the motive and details of the killings.