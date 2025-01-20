How man killed former girlfriend’s lover in Abuja

Except for an adjustment in the 1999 constitution, a youngman, Abubakar Idris, popularly called Nishi, may be spending many years behind bar if found guilty of killing his former girlfriend’s new lover, Ibrahim Danfulani, in Abuja.

Idris, alongside two others, Danjuma Saidu and Musa Suleiman, were said to have allegedly murder the deceased after discovering that the lady left the relationship to be with Danfulani.

The three suspects, who were currently being held in custody of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command in Abuja after investigation revealed that they allegedly perpetrated the acts to end the relationship between the deceased and the former girlfriend.

It was learnt that Idris gathered other suspects to attack Danfulani after discovering that his former girlfriend left him for the deceased in the state.

Armed with knives, Idris and his accomplices allegedly assaulted Danfulani, leading to his tragic death and stole 18 cows belonging to the deceased.

After the crime, Idris fled to Nasarawa State, but was eventually apprehended while plotting to come back and kill the woman in question.

According to a statement released by the command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, the investigation revealed that Nishi, feeling betrayed and financially wronged as he had heavily invested in the relationship with the woman, orchestrated the attack.

The PPRO stated “In a dramatic turn of events, Nishi, who had fled the scene of the crime, was trailed and arrested in Nasarawa State. He was caught while planning on recruiting new gang members to execute his sinister plot to return and kill the woman.”

It was learnt that the swift response from the FCT Police Command, aided by the residents of the Agaita community in Karu, who were instrumental in capturing all suspects.

“The swift and coordinated efforts of the FCT Police Command, in collaboration with residents of the Agaita community in Karu, led to the successful arrest of all suspects, who are now in police custody and will face prosecution to ensure justice is served,” Adeh said

Meanwhile, Adamawa Police Command has arrested a man, Ferdinand Yerima, for allegedly dispossessing a female staff member of the College of Education, Hong, Laraba Akanawaya, of her mobile phone in the state.

The arrest came following a swift response to a distress call reporting an armed robbery attack with the suspect dispossessing his victims with a knife in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, confirmed the incident in a statement: “The suspects armed themselves with offensive weapons and attacked Mrs. Laraba Akanawaya, robbing her of her phone. One of the suspects, identified as Ferdinand Yerima, was arrested at the scene, and a jackknife used in committing the crime, along with the stolen phone, was recovered.”

He further noted that other suspects fled the scene to evade arrest.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, has ordered a thorough investigation into the case. “The Deputy Commissioner of Police Investigation has been directed to take over the case for discreet investigation,” the statement added.

Reaffirming the command’s commitment to combating crime, the commissioner urged residents to cooperate with law enforcement. “We remain determined to eradicate criminal activities across the state and call on residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities,” the statement concluded.

The police have reiterated their dedication to ensuring the safety of lives and property in Adamawa State.