How LASG rescued assaulted 11yrs-old girl from father

The Lagos State Ministry of Justice, through the Directorate of Citizens Rights (DCR), has rescued an 11-year old girl, said to have been abused and assaulted by her biological father, 61.

It was gathered that the victim was rescued from her allegedly abusive father after a neighbour residing on the same street with the family in Ikosi, Ketu area of the state reported the case to DCR.

Confirming this to newsmen, the Director, Citizens Rights, Oluwatoyin Odusanya, said that upon report, officials of the Ministry of Justice gathered that the assault by the father had occurred on several occasions before it was formally reported to the authorities.

“The good neighbour, who reported the case stated that the 61-year old man after he lost his wife, who was the mother of the victim. The neighbour also said the victim’s father was always in the habit of assaulting the victim and her sibling”, Odunsaya explained.

Odusanya noted that officials of the Child Protection Unit, Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, has arrested the alleged abusive father and took him to the Police Station for further investigations.

The Director, Child Protection Unit, Mrs. Olubukayo Odukoya, said the rescued child would be taken to a government facility for necessary care and rehabilitation.

