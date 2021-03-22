How Lagos Police rescue abducted five-month-old baby 

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has narrated how the command rescued a five-month-old baby, Chimuanya Okafor, said to have been forcefully taken away from his mother, Onyechukwu Okafor.

He added that upon report of the missing case to the Police at Satellite Division on March 19, operatives of the division swung into action and commenced a thorough investigation into the incident.

Odomosu stated that through intelligence gathering, the command was able to locate the whereabouts of the child and that the toddler was taken away by one Chinyere Okechukwu.

The police boss, who narrated the incident while briefing newsmen on the achievements and breakthroughs of the command on Monday, said that it was gathered through investigation that Okechukwu, who resides in Surulere, sold the child for N900,000 to one Happiness Ibebuilo that resides in Iyana Oba Lagos.

Odumosu said that the police swung into the action and moved to the house of one Ibebuilo where the stolen child was recovered.

Odumosu, however, added that the suspects were eventually arrested by the police and that the case has been transferred to the gender unit of CID, Panti.