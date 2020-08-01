How Lagos monarch enlivens 5000 families during Eid

In an apparent display of his understanding of grassroots challenges and love for humanity, the Oniru of Iru Kingdom, Oba Gbolahan Lawal, has handed over food items to 5,000 indigent residents in his territory.

The beneficiaries of the monarch’s gesture were from Igbosere community, itirin community, Inupa community, Apapa Eleko , Onijegi and others along the Water Corporation Drive axis of the Kingdom.

In each package, food items that meets demands of the beneficiaries were included and were distributed to the beneficiaries by staff of the Palace, who ensured that the targeted households received their food packs.

And to ensure beneficiaries receive their food package physically, the distribution commenced on Wednesday, July 29 2020 and ended July 31st, the Eid day.

On reasons for the gesture, Oba Lawal said that beyond cushioning effect of pandemic on the residents of Iruland, the items was to enliven their households and celebrate Eid with joy.

He added that the gesture was in compliance with dictates of Holy Quran and teachings of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH) that enjoined everyone blessed believer to empower the less privileged. The monarch, who spoke through his private secretary, Hakeem Akintoye, said that over 5,000 food packs consisting 10kg of Rice and other dry foods, groundnut oil and food seasonings were distributed to some households across Iru Kingdom. While describing the empowerment initiative tagged:”Ileya Food Drive”, as part of the lessons of the festive season, he added that the gains of assisting the less privileged as preached by Islam is not only for the purpose of spiritual fulfillment but also for the progress of mankind and development of the society. “To help cushion the effects of the pandemic on Iru Land, the Oniru, His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, (Abisogun II) has sponsored the distribution of food packs in a seemingly new initiative tagged, ‘Ileya Food Drive’ to celebrate the Eid El Kabir Festival. “Over 5,000 food packs consisting 10kg of Rice and other dry foods, Groundnut Oil and Food seasoning were distributed to some households across Iru Kingdom especially Oniru Resettlement Igbosere community, itirin community, Inupa community, Apapa Eleko , Onijegi and the low-income communities along the Water Corporation Drive axis of the Kingdom”.

The visibly elated recipients expressed gratitude to the Oba Lawal for the gesture of love and empathy despite the tough economic circumstances currently experienced across the state and country at large.