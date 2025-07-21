How Katsina Gov survived auto crash during project inspection

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, has disclosed that the auto crash that marred his inspection tour of projects within the state could have led to his death, but he survived by Allah’s mercy.

Radda said that how he and other aides survived the auto crash was still unknown, considering the enormity of the road crash that occurred midway into their journey on the Daura-Katsina road.

The governor, in a short video seen by The Guild correspondent on Monday, assured the public of his well-being, revealing that he had emerged from the incident safe and unharmed.

“Bismillahir Rahmanir Rahim. Dear brothers and sisters of Katsina State and beyond, we are deeply grateful for all your prayers and concerns. By the will of Allah, we were tested with a car accident, but Alhamdulillah, we came out safe and unharmed”, he added.

The governor, who confirmed he is currently under medical observation, stated, “I’m pleased to confirm that I remain in good health and high spirits. Once again, thank you for your heartfelt prayers.”

The Guild had reported that the governor’s convoy was involved in a head-on collision with a Volkswagen Golf vehicle during an inspection outing.

Radda, his Chief of Staff, Abdulkadir Nasir, and another aide were injured during the road accident, and they were initially treated at the Federal Medical Centre before being transferred to the Federal Teaching Hospital for further evaluation.

His Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Mohammed, had earlier issued a statement expressing gratitude to the people of Katsina and Nigerians nationwide for their messages of concern and support.

It is worth noting that Governor Radda had recently taken part in the burial activities of former President Muhammadu Buhari before embarking on the inspection assignment that led to the unfortunate accident.