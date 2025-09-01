How Kaduna police kill Kaduna varsity graduate

The elder brother of Abdurraheem Mustapha, a graduate of Engineering from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria, Kaduna State, who was killed by a policeman, has recounted the harrowing circumstances that led to his tragic death.

The deceased’s elder brother, Sabiu Abubakar, described Mustapha’s murder as sudden and senseless, saying the incident has sparked outrage among community members who witnessed the event unfold.

Painting a grim picture of alleged police brutality that cut short the life of his younger brother, Abubakar argued that the law enforcement officers attacked his sibling, who was about to complete his Master’s degree in Engineering.

“He was riding his motorcycle that morning when a police van, coming the wrong way and speeding, struck him with a stick at the back of his head,” Abubakar said.

“It was terrifying to watch, and the people at the scene had to insist that he be taken to a hospital before the police even agreed.”

The deceased engineer’s elder brother disclosed this three days after the tragedy occurred near Garkuwa Junction in Kaduna State.

As gathered, Mustapha was on his way to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) for lectures when the fatal encounter happened.

Sabiu described the moment of helplessness: “At the hospital, it was confirmed he had died from the force of the bamboo stick they used. There was no other bodily harm, just the impact from the stick, which ended his life.”

He added that the police attempted to cover up the incident, claiming that Mustapha’s motorcycle collided with a car, a version contradicted by eyewitnesses.

The Guild, however, reports that Mustapha’s family’s grief has shed light on wider concerns about the conduct of police officers in Kaduna State, where allegations of brutality and disregard for human rights continue despite ongoing promises of reform.

“It is deeply unfair that those meant to protect him were the ones who took his life,” Sabiu lamented.

Furthermore, this incident has reignited debates over police accountability in Nigeria, highlighting the urgent need for measures to prevent arbitrary abuse of power on the nation’s roads.