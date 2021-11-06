How security team nab eight abductors of Abuja varsity lecturers

Barely 24 hours after rescuing the six Abuja varsity staff and their relatives, the Nigerian Police has disclosed that no fewer than eight of the abductors have been arrested and detained after several minutes of clashes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The suspected abductors were nabbed at their hideout in Shenegwu forest around the Gwagwalada area of the FCT during a joint operation by the Nigerian Police, Military, Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agencies.

As learnt, aside from the eight abductors arrested, the rescue team have also gone after others that flee from the den after they were overpowered by the security team that went after them.

The arrest of the suspected kidnappers was disclosed on Saturday through a statement by the FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, and she stated that suspected abductors, who were armed, were overwhelmed by the expertise of the security team.

In the statement titled, ‘Re: University of Abuja abduction: eight in custody, all victims rescued, criminal hideout uncovered,’ Adeh noted that none of the victims rescued sustained any injury during the face-off with the gunmen.

“Following investigations and manhunt for the criminal elements involved in the abduction of staff of the University of Abuja at the University Staff Quarters, Giri, on November 2, 2021, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with the Military, the DSS and other security agencies in a joint operation in the early hours of Friday, November 5 successfully identified the hideout of the criminals located at Shenegwu Forest in the Gwagwalada area of the FCT and rescued all abducted victims unhurt.

“The criminal elements on sighting the security team engaged them in a fierce gun duel. However, the superior firepower of the security operatives led to the arrest of eight members of the notorious gang while some other members of the gang fled into the forest and nearby communities.”

The statement quoted the FCT Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday, as saying that investigation was being intensified to apprehend the fleeing hoodlums.

The CP enjoined residents, particularly those around the Gwagwalada area of the FCT, to be vigilant and provide the police with useful information that can assist in apprehending the gang members still at large.

