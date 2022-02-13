How I escape assassination attempt at Lagos NURTW secretariat- TOOAN chairman 

The Chairman, Lagos chapter of Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN), Azeez Abiola, popularly called Istijaba, has narrated how he escaped an assassination attempt during his visit to the secretariat of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) around Agege axis of the state.

Abiola said that he narrowly escaped death at the headquarters of the transport body when some thugs loyal to the state chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo, allegedly attacked him and members of the TOOAN executives that accompanied him to the secretariat for a meeting with the NURTW executive, a body they were affiliated to, which would be centred on the tricycle operations in Lagos.

He noted that while trying to escape the alleged assassination attempt, two of his TOOAN members sustained varying degrees of life-threatening injuries that were inflicted on them by the thugs loyal to MC Oluomo in the state.

Aside from the injured members, he disclosed that his vehicle was vandalised by the thugs while trying to get him, although he was lucky to have escaped not seriously hurt like other members of the tricycle union in the state.

Narrating his ordeal to pressmen during an interview in Ikeja, the state capital, the newly elected TOOAN chairman told journalists yesterday how that he narrowly escaped death and what was going through his mind during the attack at the new NURTW secretariat in Agege axis of Lagos.

According to him, all that was just going through his mind was prayers to almighty Allah to rescue him and the members that accompanied him to the NURTW premises last Thursday.

He described the situation as very traumatising and that this was the reason he had decided to explain what truly transpired before he was invited and not arrested as claimed by the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), a formation of the Lagos Command of Nigerian Police .