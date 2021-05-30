How gunmen killed Jonathan’s former political adviser, Gulak, in Imo

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, ex-political adviser, Ahmed Gulak, has been confirmed to have died after gunmen shot at him while leaving Owerri, Imo State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The deceased, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was gathered to have visited the state for some personal engagements before been attacked on Sunday by the gunmen at around Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area.

Gulak, who conducted the party’s primaries for Imo governorship elections, was confirmed to have been attacked and killed by the gunmen a few meters away from Sam Mbakwe Airport, where he was expected to board a flight leaving for Abuja.

Narrating how the former presidential aide was killed on Sunday, spokesman to Imo Police Command, Bala Elkana, said that he was attacked at about 07:20hrs after leaving his hotel room for the airport.

Elkana added that the vehicle conveying Gulak and two others were attacked by six armed men that trailed them from the hotel to the junction where he was killed.

The police spokesman, who disclosed that the state Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, has directed a discreet investigation, accused driver that conveyed the deceased of plying irregular route that was already marked as blackspot.

The statement reads: On the 30/5/2021, at about 07:20hrs, armed bandits intercepted and attacked a Toyota Camry cab carrying Ahmed Gulak and two others who were on their way to Sam Mbakwe Airport to catch a flight.

“Ahmed Gulak left his room at Protea Hotel without informing the Police nor sister agencies in view of the fragile security situation in the South East and Imo in particular.

“He left without any security escorts and while the cab driver took irregular route to the airport, six armed bandits who rode in a Toyota Sienna intercepted, identified and shot at Ahmed Gulak at around Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area close to the Airport.

“The Commissioner of Police Imo CP Abutu Yaro, has directed a discreet investigation into the matter as Tactical and Special forces have been deployed to cordone the area and arrest perpetrators”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

