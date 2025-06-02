How gunmen kill real estate developer, abduct wife in Imo

A real estate investor met his untimely death after he was attacked and shot dead by a group of armed men in Owerri, Imo State.

In addition to killing the land investor, the assailants were reported to have abducted his wife during the sudden attack.

According to reports, the couple and two land agents were travelling in a Highlander SUV to inspect a property when the incident occurred around 4 p.m. at Irette Road, Golden Estate, Abba Father Avenue in Umuguma, Owerri West Local Government Area of the state.

An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the couple was ambushed mid-journey by the masked gunmen.

“The man was driving with his wife and two agents in his Highlander jeep when masked men carrying guns attacked them. He escaped at first while they held his wife. He later returned to look for her. They tried to kidnap him again, but it seems he resisted them, so they killed him instantly and took his wife away.

“They moved into the forest with his wife and abandoned the vehicle at the scene. The two agents escaped, though I heard one of them was injured. Policemen later came and evacuated the corpse,” he said.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Imo State Police Command, Henry Okoye, said the force had launched a full-scale operation to track down the assailants and rescue the kidnapped woman.

“The command is aware of this unfortunate incident and has commenced a vigorous operation to identify and apprehend those responsible,” Okoye stated.

He added that the Area Commander for Owerri Urban is currently leading a coordinated search of forested areas in Owerri West, on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, with the goal of rescuing the victim and bringing the perpetrators to justice.