How gunmen kill oil firm boss in Ogun

For the James family, their hopes and dream of a better lifestyle from one of their breadwinners faded after news filtered in that Olowufemi James, the owner of Osofem oil and gas company, had been killed by gunmen and carted away his vehicles during an attack on the firm.

Since the tragedy occurred, every member of the family including the wife, Omolayo, who was still nursing an 11-month-old baby, were yet to come to term with why the oil firm boss was killed and left with his property as well as staff moving money from his vault after the tragedy occurred.

The father of three, it was learnt, was about going home after the day’s business when three gunmen stormed his petrol station in Ifo axis of Ogun State and ordered everyone to remain where they were until they state otherwise.

As gathered, unlike robbers that often demand money made from sales, the gunmen, who wore face masks and hats, went straight to his car and forced their way in, directing him to drive away from the premises immediately.

After driving a few meters away from the fuel station commissioned by the deceased on January 3rd, 2022, Oluwafemi was said to have jumped off the vehicle to avoid being killed.

And rather than the assailant leaving with the vehicle since all they needed including the ignition keys were available in the car, they further went after him and shot Oluwafemi through his ears.

The oil firm boss was pronounced dead by medical experts at the General hospital in Ifo Local Government where he was rushed to by residents for treatment in the council.

Narrating how the businessman died, a brother to the late oil firm boss, Olatunde Moses, told newsmen yesterday that the death of his elder brother was an unfortunate one to him and other members of the family.

Olatunde disclosed that he was also at the station when the assailants came and order everyone to stay where they are and threatened to shoot anybody that tried to move including the deceased.

“The assailants who were fully armed, before the arrival of Policemen he had been shot and they went away with his car. My brother was a gentleman, who hardly fight, but only God knows those who are after him. I don’t know if it is crime to run a petrol station, we are waiting for the police investigation on the matter. And I hope that the suspects who killed him would be arrested and prosecuted without delay by the police.

“This petrol station was just inaugurated on Thursday, January 3, 2020. Now, he was killed four days after, people are cruel, he was an easy-going person. We are suspecting the manager and the security officer of the petrol station because since the incident occurred, we are yet to find the two of them. This is the area the police should beam their searchlight on and get the two men who are at large arrested,” the brother added.

Corroborating the brother, the distraught wife of the deceased, Omolayo, described the death of her husband as the exit of his joy, saying my joy has been taken away from me and I do not know my husband offence which warranted that he should be murdered.

The bereaved wife, who further described Oluwafemi as an easy-going person, said she was at home around 10 p.m. on the fateful day when she received a phone call from someone that she should be coming to Ifo that something terrible has happened to her husband, but she couldn’t make it because it was late.

“It was one Mr Gbenga that called me that fateful night that to come to Ifo and I told I couldn’t make it because I have a baby of eleven months old. When I couldn’t bear the pain anymore I had to rush to our neighbour’s apartment to accompany me down they also said they wouldn’t be able to go because it was late. While I was doing all these no one told me what happened to my husband, I was kept in darkness until his family members came and the news about his death was broken to me. Since then my children have been asking after their father.

“It was the following morning I was eventually told my husband has been assassinated by three assailants who dressed in army uniform, I was told my husband was about to leave the petrol station but he was still talking to some of his staff when the gunmen stormed. He was chased down from his car and they demanded his car key which he declined.

“It was because he refused to give them his car key, they pounced on him and beat him mercilessly. But he eventually succumbed to their pressure and gave it to them and they entered the vehicle with him and drove off, it was when they were going that my husband jumped out of the vehicle to escape but they went after him. And it was in the process he fell down and was shot in the ear.

“After they left, residents rushed to the scene and tried to save him and took him helpless body to the hospital he had died and his remain was later deposited at the same hospital mortuary.

The widow disclosed that while being rushed to the hospital, his security officer, One Sunny, remove the vault key from his pocket and left with a huge sum of money and since then, he was nowhere to be found with the manager of the petrol station.

“The matter was reported at Ifo police station, I am appealing to the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, to please come to my aid, I don’t want my husband to die in vain. My children are still young. I am also begging State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun to assist me because my husband was killed in his prime. He was the only one his family members are looking up to; so he must not die in vain”.

When the Contacted, the Ogun State Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Abimbola Oy­eyemi didn’t pick his calls and also didn’t return text message sent to him.

