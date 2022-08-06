How gunmen kill four police officers, motorcyclist in Imo

Atleast four policemen and a commercial motorcycle operator popularly called Okada rider were reported to have been killed by suspected bandits that attacked divisional police headquarters in Agwa community, Oguta local government area, Imo State.

Aside from the Okada rider that was killed in his house, the four police officers include two males that were shot dead while two female police officers were burnt to death after they set the house where they were before the attacks ablaze.

The spokesperson for the Imo Command, Mike Abattam, while confirming the development, said although details of the attack are still sketchy, the bandits reportedly burnt down parts of the police station and killed some officers on duty.

On Saturday, he said the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde, is already at the scene to ascertain the severity of the attack and get first-hand information.

Abattam appealed to the people of the area to remain calm and go about their lawful engagements, assuring them that the command is on top of the situation.

Earlier, the residents narrated that the gunmen, during the attacks, invaded the house of a member of the community and an Okada rider identified only as Ejike, shot him dead, and shot his wife before fleeing.

They claimed that the gunmen stormed the community and invaded the police station at about 10- 11pm in three vehicles including a Toyota Sienna.

They said: “Part of the building where the female officers were was burnt. Vehicles at the division, including the one belonging to the DPO were burnt. They also went to the house of an Okada man known as Ejike, shot him dead, and shot his wife. His wife is alive. “We are living in fears. We don’t sleep with our eyes closed anymore. It is one problem or the other. We don’t even know the reason for this heinous crime. Two female police officers roasted and the two others were killed in cold blood. This is anti- human.

“This is unbelievable. God should please come to our rescue. The government should please rise up to the occasion. Things are getting out of hand. I don’t know if they want us to run away from our homes. It is now like a way situation. God please help us”.

