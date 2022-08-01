How gunmen kill eight family members in Plateau

No fewer than eight members of a family were said to have been ambushed and killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Danda Chugwi of Jos Sóuth Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Among those killed by the gunmen were three adults and five children from the house and have been laid to rest in the community by residents and relatives

Aside from the deceased members of the Pam Gyang family, two others were reported to have bee left with varying degrees of injuries during an attack that occurred in their house.

On Monday, it was learnt that the gunmen, who carried out the act unhindered, attacked the family yesterday after they retired into their home in preparation for the next day activities.

The secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders (BYM), Rwang Tengwog, told newsmen the attackers came into the compound around 9pm and started shooting sporadically leading to the death of the eight persons.

According to him, the two persons injured, sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to the Vom Christian hospital for immediate medical attention.

The BYM secretary stressed that as of last night, seven persons belonging to the family of Pam Gyang were shot dead and the eighth victim died within the early hours of the morning.

Residents, meanwhile, claim that the death toll could increase considering that the gunmen operated without any hindrance from both the local security men and the Nigerian Police and Army.

However, both the police and the special task force maintaining law and order in the state were yet to confirm the attack, and it remains unclear what the gunmen were after.

