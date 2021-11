A member of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Veronica Dare, has been reported to have been murdered by gunmen in Akoko South West Local Government Area, Ondo State.

Veronica was said to have been killed while on her way to the church sited at Iwaro Oka-Akoko, to sweep and clean the religious center behind Owalusin Primary School, ahead of the Sunday service.

It was learnt that every weekend Veronica wakes up earlier than other members, leave for church and clean the church before other members arrived for the weekend activities.

As gathered, the victim left home at about 5 am on Sunday to perform her task within the church but on her way, she was said to have been kidnapped and latter killed her as well as dumped the body a few meters away from the worshippers centre.

Following the murder of the church worker, the community has been thrown into a state of apprehension and were currently panicking that the community has been infiltrated by gunmen.

Many became afraid after catching a glimpse at her lifeless body in the pool of her own blood and they claimed that the church worker’s death was beyond their imagination.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Funmilayo Odunlami said the woman was found dead in front of the church. The PPRO added that that investigation had commenced over the incident in a bid to unmask those behind the dastardly act.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook