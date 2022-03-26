How gunmen kill airport staff, disrupt flight movements in Kaduna

Hundreds of passengers onboard a Lagos-bound flight and others at the Kaduna International Airport were said still traumatized after gunmen invaded the premises, stopped flight operations, and killed a staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

The gunmen were said to have shot sporadically after taking over operations at the airport and while they were holding sway, they shot a NAMA staff identified as Shehu Na’Allah.

As gathered, the gunmen stormed the airport at about 1 pm and shot in the air continuously, an action that attracted Nigerian Airforce and other military personnel’s attention.

It was learnt that several minutes after the gunmen had controlled affairs at the airport, the security agencies arrived and engaged the gunmen to prevent further encroachment within the premises

The manager of the Airport, Amina Salami, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Saturday, adding that the bandits invaded the airport through the perimeter fence from a nearby forest.

According to Salami, after their arrival, they started shooting sporadically to scare the workers as well as passengers that were on board a flight leaving for Lagos.

She further explained that Na’Allah, a security guard with NAMA, was patrolling around the runway to ensure safety before he was killed by the gunmen.

The airport manager also disclosed that the sound of gunshot attracted the attention of armed security operatives who arrived at the scene and were able to repel the bandits from gaining access into the main airport complex.

The attack also delayed a scheduled Lagos-bound aircraft from taking off from the Kaduna airport, while armed operatives of the Nigerian Airforce and other military personnel have taken over the innards and outer areas of the airport to fish out the bandits.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

