How gunmen kidnap three Cameroonian women in Anambra

Nonso Akpeh, a 37-year-old man, and 44-year-old Kingsley Akpeh, both suspected members of a kidnapping syndicate operating in Anambra State, have been taken into police custody for allegedly abducting three Cameroonian women in the state.

The duo were said to have kidnapped the women, who had travelled from Cameroon to Onitsha, Anambra State, earlier this month for a business trip to purchase goods for resale back home.

The victims, whose identities have not yet been released, were reportedly taken captive on November 10, 2025, while on their way to buy goods in the commercial city.

After abducting the trio, the suspects, now in police custody, allegedly demanded a N50 million ransom from the victims’ families for their release.

According to the Anambra State Police Command spokesperson, Ikenga Tochukwu, the victims’ families disclosed that the kidnappers, even after receiving a N2.9 million payment, still refused to release the women.

Tochukwu, who disclosed the development on Thursday, stated that the two suspects were apprehended by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Awkuzu area of the state.

He explained that during the operation, a pump-action gun, a locally fabricated double-barrel gun, and 10 live cartridges were recovered from the suspects, adding that the men also mentioned one Uchenna Mmadu as an accomplice.

“The suspects subsequently led police operatives to various bush locations in Anam community where the victims had been held. The second suspect, Kingsley Akpeh, attempted to escape but was shot in the leg and re-arrested,” Tochukwu said.

During the search operation, police officers interacted with residents, who revealed disturbing information that three unidentified female corpses were found floating in a nearby river about five days ago—within the same area where the victims were allegedly kept.

“These bodies are strongly suspected to be those of the kidnapped victims. Investigation is still ongoing as operatives intensify efforts to locate and recover the victims’ bodies, arrest the fleeing suspect, and uncover the full extent of the criminal network,” he added.

Tochukwu noted that efforts are underway to confirm the identities of the corpses and track down the remaining accomplice.

The command reaffirmed its commitment to combating kidnapping and all forms of violent crime in Anambra State, assuring that further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.